Home > News > Local >

Drug dealers solicits state government assistance to meet deadline

In Abia Drug dealers solicits state government assistance to meet deadline

Mr Chukwuemeka Osuagwu, its Chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Aba that the association was still facing the challenge of paying for the land.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Drug dealers solicits state government assistance to meet deadline play

Drug dealers solicits state government assistance to meet deadline

(Newtelegraph)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Abia Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers Association (APPAMDA) has solicited the assistance of the state government in building the Abia Wholesale Drug Control Center (WCC) to avoid sanctions.

He said that the drug dealers needed to raise money to pay the owner of the property where the facility would be built to enable the construction work start in earnest.

According to him, the association is yet to get the money to pay the land owner and this is why work is yet to start.

Osuagwu said that the Federal Government gave the drug dealers January 2019 to complete the WCC and move into the facility or face sanctions.

He said that with only eight months to the expiration of the deadline, they might not meet the deadline if state government did not come to their aid.

“The developers sent by the Federal Government have written to us to say that they are ready to come collect the survey plan and start work.

“We replied that they should be patient with us; this is to allow us time to reach an understanding with the owner of the land before we commence work on the project.

“We don’t want people to see us as being lawless, so the right thing must be done,” he said

Osuagwu, however, said the association was yet to see the governor because of some bottlenecks.

He expressed optimism to see him soon following his promise to assist them whenever the need arose.

Osuagwu said that the association had a pending leadership matter in court that had affected the response of their members towards contributing to the project.

He said that now that the matter had been decided by a state high court in favour of his team, the process of collecting money would improve.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chibok Girls How we were exploited in US after escaping Boko Haram -...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Kogi senator arrested at the airportbullet
3 Dino Melaye Here’s why Kogi Senator was arrested at the airportbullet

Related Articles

Boko Haram CESJET wants Army to review punishments for personnel
HIV/AIDS Michael Okpara University discovers new cure
Dino Melaye 8 things you need to know about senator’s arrest
Blood Rivalry 2 brothers behead sibling accused of bewitching them
NPFL Akwa United begin title push with home win against Sunshine Stars
In Akwa Ibom Police recover 47 illegal arms, arrest 17 suspects
In Abia Suspected thugs invade APC secretariat, steal valuables
Politics The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Big Dreams Arrested Drug Trafficker Wanted To Use Money For Society Wedding

Local

The 6 most controversial senators in Nigeria
Dino Melaye Over 30 ‘fierce looking’ policemen storm Senator’s house after his release
Police officers 'took N400,000' from robbers before Offa robbery
Offa Robbery Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
US sets up $110 million drone base to fight Boko Haram
Boko Haram US sets up $110 million drone base to fight terrorism in Nigeria
Lai Mohammed says Buhari's ministers didn not shun IMF meeting with investors.
IMF Lai tackles Sanusi, explains why ministers ‘missed’ investors' meeting