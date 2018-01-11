Home > News > Local >

Dr Tijjani Sa’idu :  NMA president dies

Dr Tijjani Sa’idu NMA president dies

The NMA’s Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature, made this disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria Medical Association play

Nigeria Medical Association

(Premium Times )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Zamfara, Dr Tijjani Sa’idu, has died.

The NMA’s Secretary, Dr Mannir Bature, made this disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Thursday.

The statement said, “with total submission to the will of Allah SWA, I announce the death of the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Zamfara chapter, Dr Tijjani Sa’idu, a consultant ENT Surgeon at Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Gusau.

“He died on Thursday as a result of injuries sustained following a road accident while on his way from Sokoto to Gusau.

“We pray that Almighty Allah grant him eternal rest and admit him into Aljanna Alfirdausi”. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Don Wani The moment kidnapper’s multi-million naira mansion came...bullet
2 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
3 Don Wani How kidnapper who killed 22 was gunned down by soldiersbullet

Related Articles

In Kogi Medical doctors begin strike
In Kogi Doctors extend strike ultimatum to last day in 2017
NAPTIP Agency partners police, NMA to fight organ harvesting
2017 World Diabetes Day Demystifying Myths about the disease
NAN Features Tackling persistent scarcity of anti-snake venom in Nigeria
Nigerian Medical Association Ekiti NMA clamp down on quacks, illegal medical centres
In Benue Nigerian Medical Association embarks on indefinite strike
In Maiduguri Presidential panel donates N200,000 to 13-year-old amputee

Local

Are Nigerians right to attack Femi Adesina over Fulani herdsmen?
Pulse Opinion Are Nigerians right to attack Femi Adesina over Fulani herdsmen?
Police kill 6 Don Wani gang members in shootout, arrest 1
Rivers Massacre Police kill 6 Don Wani gang members in shootout, arrest 1
Army arrests fake soldier who was molesting people in Lagos
In Lagos Army arrests fake soldier who was molesting people in Ikorodu
Benue conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack
Benue Killings Government conducts mass burial for victims of Fulani herdsmen attack