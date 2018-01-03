DPR seals 4 filling stations in Sokoto, Kebbi States

news

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday said it has sealed four filling stations in Sokoto and Kebbi States for violating operational rules.

Alhaji Mohammed Makera, the Zonal Operation Controller of DPR in Sokoto, made this known to newsmen.

Makera said that the stations were engaged in selling petrol above the official price of N145 per litre and diversion.

The operational controller said that three independent filling stations were sealed in Sokoto and one station sealed in Kebbi.

He said that another filling station owned by a major marketer had since been reopened after a truck load of the product was retrieved.

Makera explained that sale of the product at of N145 per litre was being enforced in various stations in the two states by officials of DPR.

He said that officials of the department would sustain their 24 hours monitoring operations and enforcement in the two states to ensure that motorists were not cheated by marketers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that DPR had earlier sealed six major and independent defaulting filling stations in the two states.