DPR punishes fuel station in Kaduna state for hoarding petrol

In Kaduna DPR offers 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists

DPR had earlier sold off 17,700 litres of petrol to motorists in Zaria and Kaduna found hoarded in three filling stations.

DPR offers 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna

Petrol queues resurface in Lagos

The North West Zone of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has dispensed over 2,000 litres of petrol free to motorists in Kaduna.

Mr Ibrahim Chiroma, Chairman of the DPR joint task force, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fuel was found hoarded at SUL Nigeria Limited filling station at Rigachikun.

According to him, the marketer engages in selling the product to black market operators late at night and has been warned several times to no avail.

Chiroma said the joint task force with members drawn from all security agencies had no option than to confiscate the commodity and dispense it free to motorists.

ALSO READ: Kachikwu says fuel scarcity will end in 2019

He said the task force may dismantle the station’s service pumps as a stiffer sanction to serve as deterrent to other petroleum  marketers.

Chiroma stressed that the measure was part of efforts to end the worsening fuel crises in the country.

NAN reports that the DPR had earlier sold off 17,700 litres of petrol to motorists in Zaria and Kaduna found hoarded in three filling stations.

