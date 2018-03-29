Home > News > Local >

Don’t let Buhari use you again – PDP tells Tinubu

The party said this in response to Tinubu’s call urging Nigerians not to accept the PDP’s apology.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Bola Tinubu not to allow himself to be used by President Buhari again.

The PDP recently tendered an unreserved apology to Nigerians for not living up to expectations in the 16 years preceding 2015.

Speaking further, the party’s spokesman, Kola Olagbondiyan said that Tinubu is also to blame for making Nigerians vote for an incompetent government.

Tinubu wants to please Buhari

Daily Post reports that Olagbondiyan also said that Tinubu is trying to appease Buhari and make him think that his second term is sure.

He said “The PDP watched with amusement as Asiwaju Tinubu struggled with words to appease President Buhari and give him assurances that he can win a second term election in the face of mass failure both in governance and in their discredited, rejected and troubled platform.

“It was a direct admittance of failure and indictment on President Buhari’s administration, when Asiwaju pointedly told the President that the ship of the nation, under his (Buhari’s) watch, still needs to be rescued, almost three years down the line.

“It is tragic that Asiwaju had to tutor his visitor, who had no policy direction since his election in 2015, by engaging in a revision of the programmes and policies of the PDP, such as the leasing system, the mortgage and pension schemes which boosted the economy and directly impacted on the lives of Nigerians.

ALSO READ: PDP is hungry for money not power - Amaechi

“More pathetic is the fact that the APC leader presented the PDP programmes as if he was introducing novel ideas in the economy. This clearly stood with our position that the APC government is incompetent and lacking in ideas of how to move the nation forward."

The PDP also described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a complete disaster.

