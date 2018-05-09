Dogara visits Melaye as he recovers from spinal cord injury

news

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, led a delegation of House members to visit Kogi lawmaker, Senator Dino Melaye, at the National Hospital, Abuja on Tuesday, May 8, 2018.

The lawmaker has been recovering from a spinal cord injury sustained during an alleged escape from police custody on April 24, 2018.

While visiting on Tuesday, Dogara was accompanied by Deputy Speaker, Yusuff Lasun, Deputy Minority Leader, Binta Bello, and other members. They were received by former Speaker of the House, Patricia Etteh, and the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh.

Dogara wished Melaye quick recovery when he met him in the Intensive Care Unit, trauma centre of the National Hospital.

Melaye's escape and prosecution

With help from hoodlums, Melaye had allegedly briefly escaped from police officers while he was being transported from Abuja to Kogi on April 24, 2018.

Hours later, the Senator resurfaced at the Zankli Medical Center , Abuja, in an ambulance before he was rearrested and moved to the National Hospital.

He was later arraigned on Wednesday, May 2, before an Abuja Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 2 charged with criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody.

He was then driven to Lokoja, Kogi on Thursday, May 3, where he was arraigned before the Senior Magistrate Court 2 charged with criminal conspiracy, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, kidnapping, armed robbery, murder, political thuggery and other violent crimes in the state.