The speaker also hailed members of the national team for their dedication, patriotism, and commitment for  doing Nigeria proud.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated the Nigerian Super Eagles on their well-deserved victory over Zambia which qualified them to the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Dogara made the commendation in a statement issued by Mr Turaki Hassan, his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, on Saturday in Abuja.

“The Super Eagles have once again made us all very proud. Being the first African team to qualify for the World Cup is no small feat, and the sense of patriotism and dedication to national duty must be commended by all,” he said.

He further pledged the commitment of the House of Representatives to prioritising sports development and ensuring better welfare for athletes.

ALSO READ: Saraki happy with Super Eagles' win

“The team can be rest assured that they will always have the support of the House, as we’ve proven over time that the welfare of our athletes and development of sports in the country are of utmost importance to us.

“They have done a great job flying the Nigerian flag and we wish them success at the World Cup tournament in Russia next year.”

The Speaker, therefore, called for early preparations for the 2018 World Cup.

