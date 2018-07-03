news

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says Nigerians are fast losing confidence in the security system in Nigeria.

Speaker Dogara stated that history will be hash to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration if it fails to stop "mass killings" of innocent Nigerians.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Dogara argued the current achievement by the government would not be remembered if the "orgy violence and mass killings of innocent Nigerians continue unabated."

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a Government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it won’t matter if we succeed in other areas. Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system,” Dogara declared.

“The stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system. This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard-won democracy.

"The unresolved issue of rampant killing of defenseless people, including innocent and vulnerable children and women, in various parts of the country, calls for a sober reflection and more concerted efforts by the National Assembly to exploit all our Constitutional powers and privileges to ensure the protection of lives and property in the entire country by the security agencies," he added.

Killings in Nigeria

Nigerians in Benue state began the year with news of killing of over 73 people by suspected herdsmen.

Scores were also killed in Zamfara state by bandits.

Most recently, over a hundred Nigerians were killed in Plateau state, north central Nigeria.

Despite orders by President Buhari to the security chiefs, the killings have continued across the country.

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for the sack of non-performing security chiefs in the country.