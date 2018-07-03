Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Dogara: Nigerians fast losing confidence in our security system

Dogara History will be harsh to us if killings continue - Speaker

Speaker Dogara says Nigerians no longer have confidence in the security system in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Buhari felicitates with House Speaker, Dogara at 50 play History will be harsh to Buhari's govt if killing continue, says Dogara
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, says Nigerians are fast losing confidence in the security system in Nigeria.

Speaker Dogara stated that history will be hash to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration if it fails to stop "mass killings" of innocent Nigerians.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, Dogara argued the current achievement by the government would not be remembered if the "orgy violence and mass killings of innocent Nigerians continue unabated."

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a Government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it won’t matter if we succeed in other areas. Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system,” Dogara declared.

“The stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system. This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard-won democracy.

"The unresolved issue of rampant killing of defenseless people, including innocent and vulnerable children and women, in various parts of the country, calls for a sober reflection and more concerted efforts by the National Assembly to exploit all our Constitutional powers and privileges to ensure the protection of lives and property in the entire country by the security agencies," he added.

Killings in Nigeria

Nigerians in Benue state began the year with news of killing of over 73 people by suspected herdsmen.

Scores were also killed in Zamfara state by bandits.

Most recently, over a hundred Nigerians were killed in Plateau state, north central Nigeria.

Despite orders by President Buhari to the security chiefs, the killings have continued across the country.

Meanwhile, Senate President Bukola Saraki  has called for the sack of non-performing security chiefs in the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Reporter at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Government says 19-year-old tanker was carrying...bullet

Related Articles

Plateau Killings Task force arrests 21 in connection to attacks
Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Fulani group says there's an agenda to "exterminate" Fulani herders
Fulani Herdsmen Miyetti Allah demands apology from Benue govt
In Plateau Again, Fulani herdsmen reportedly kill 6, burn 16 houses
Pulse Blogger RCCG, Daddy Freeze: Pray for Nigeria or not?
Paul Adefarasin Is popular man of God wrong for commenting on the herdsmen crisis?
Herders-Farmers Crisis Miyetti Allah groups outline steps to achieve peace in Nigeria
Banky W 'Here's what I'll tell my kids about the Super Eagles'
Loose Talk Podcast Episode 125: Dear Nigerians F*ck Your Prayers

Local

Gunmen kill 7 police officers in Abuja
In Abuja Gunmen kill 7 FCT police officers
Ekweremadu says Nigeria is more divided now than ever
Ekweremadu Unemployment, poverty to blame for protest at NASS
Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019
Buhari Presidency promises 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 2019
Meet 15-yr-old bomb maker who made over 500 underwear IEDs for Boko Haram
Ali Goni Meet 15-yr-old bomb maker who made over 500 underwear IEDs for Boko Haram