Dogara mourns CAN Secretary, Asake

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the death of Secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Musa Asake.

Asake, 67, from Southern Kaduna, passed away on Friday morning, in Abuja after an illness.

Dogara said that the late cleric would be remembered for his passion for Christ and peace initiatives.

“The late cleric lived a life worthy of emulation; he was a bridge builder and a man of peace since his days as the Secretary-General of Evangelical Church Winning All.

“It is with a deep feeling of loss that I condole with the late reverend’s family.

“Late Dr Asake was devout man of God, courageous leader and scholar par excellence.”

The speaker prayed the Lord to grant the deceased eternal rest in his bosom.

Asake led a national protest two weeks ago on the senseless killings of Christians in Nigeria by suspected Fulani herders.