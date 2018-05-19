Home > News > Local >

Dogara harps on advancement in science and technology

Dogara Speaker harps on advancement in science and technology

Speaker Dogara says Nigeria cannot compete with other countries without innovation.

  • Published:
Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro play Speaker Dogara says Nigeria cannot compete with other countries without science and technology. (Turaki Hassan)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker Yakubu Dogara says Nigeria cannot compete favourably with other countries without an advancement in science and technology.

Speaker Dogara said this at a dinner held on Thursday night in honour of Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, the former executive secretary of the Tertiary Education Fund (TETfund), on his induction as a Fellow of the Nigerian Academy of Science.

Dogara urged members of the academy to lay emphasis on research as the country would only attain its full potentials through science and technology.

“Our nation cannot compete favourably without innovation,” Dogara said. “We have also seen that it is innovation in the area of science that drives communities, even nations to thrive. They are exporting their intellect; we have seen that.

"That is why the ten most advanced nations, or richest nations on the earth, some of them do not have the kind of resources that we have. It is in this area: advancement in science and technology that the true potential of this nation will emerge.

ALSO READ: Millions of Nigerians are not corrupt - Dogara

“That is the challenge before the Nigerian Academy of Science, some of us are not scientists, we read Law and I guess we are doing very well in the field of Law. We have different eminent live vessels in different fields in this country affecting lives and defining the destiny of this nation, but I know that it is in science that the excellency of this nation shall truly emerge.”

The Speaker lauded Prof. Bogoro’s virtues, describing him as an inspiration and one who is fully committed in anything he does.

On his part, Prof Bogoro disclosed that during his tenure at the TETfund, ninety percent of resources were committed to research in science and technology.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Let’s unpack IGP Idris ‘transmission, transfusion’ momentbullet
2 Big Embarrassment Police IG, Idris fumbles, struggles to read speechbullet
3 Magu Nigerians are laughing at EFCC boss for this 'blunder'bullet

Related Articles

2018 Budget Senate passes appropriation bill 5 months late
Dogara Millions of Nigerians are not corrupt, Speaker tells Buhari
Saraki Senate President says IGP wants to implicate him using cultists
National Assembly NASS increases 2018 budget from 8.6trn to N9.120trn
Soyinka Nobel laureate tells EFCC to jail corrupt ex-presidents
In Borno State Police investigate ritual activities
Musa Asake Dogara mourns CAN Secretary

Local

Magu wore a Buhari badge on TV, he shouldn’t have
Magu Nigeria leads Commonwealth Africa countries in anti-corruption war
Hospital Dino Melaye is being treated under police siege
Melaye Dino makes comeback, says Police is owing him N10m
Senator Stella Oduah says professor who 'demanded sex' should be blacklisted
Stella Oduah Unpaid Debt: AMCON takes over Senator’s assets
JOHESU threatens to begin nationwide strike Tuesday
JOHESU Court order: Health workers yet to suspend strike