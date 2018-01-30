Home > News > Local >

Dismiss suspended SEC DG after refunding N104M - Panel

Mounir Gwarzo Dismiss suspended SEC DG after refunding N104M - Panel

  • Published:
Dismiss suspended SEC DG after refunding N104M - Panel play

Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun

(Daily post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The dismissal of Mounir Gwarzo, the suspended director-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has been recommended by a panel set up to probe the allegations of corruption levelled against him.

TheCable reports that the panel headed by the permanent secretary of the finance ministry, Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, has also asked Gwarzo to refund the N104,851,154 severance package he approved for himself.

It was also reported that the report of the inquiry has been submitted to the minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, who instituted the panel.

Finance minister suspended me for probing Oando - Gwarzo play

Director-General of Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr Mounir Gwarzo

(National Mirror)

 

The over N140m severance package

Gwarzo was an executive commissioner at SEC before he was appointed as the DG of the commission on May 22, 2015 by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

On assuming office as DG, Gwarzo allegedly approved the a severance package of N104,851,154 as entitlement for being an executive commissioner for two and a half years.

The report also revealed that despite the opposition mounted by the acting head of SEC legal department, Frana Chuwuogo, Gwarzo allegedly received the funds as benefits of his former position.

ALSO READ: Finance minister suspended me for probing Oando - SEC DG

Gwarzo's travails

The SEC's suspended DG’s travails began after a group petitioned the house of representatives, accusing him of abusing his office.

Gwarzo was reportedly accused of awarding contracts to his family members and friends, in violation of the rules guiding the SEC.

The petition also claimed Gwarzo, his family members and certain directors of the commission were shareholders and directors in companies used to carry out illegal transactions.

Details of the illegal transactions were stated, with at least four different bank accounts said to be traced to Gwarzo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Abiodun Olujimi How Ekiti Senator 'got slapped' in NASS elevatorbullet
2 Politics The unbelievable salary of Nigerian Senators will leave you...bullet
3 Federal Government FG suspends tax officials 'collecting bribe' from...bullet

Related Articles

SEC Agency's suspended DG to appear before ICPC over N104m alleged fraud
SEC Securities and Exchange Commission DG suspended over alleged corruption
Muonir Gwarzo Finance minister suspended me for probing Oando - ex- DG SEC
EFCC SEC to partner with anti-graft agency on market infractions
Capital Market SEC partners judiciary on investors' protection
Maina Dambazau has nothing to answer for in scandal, says Perm Sec
SEC Agency begins forensic audit of Oando Plc
Recession Obasanjo calls for transparency in Stock Exchange

Local

Amaechi fails to defend budget over mild sickness
Amaechi Minister fails to defend budget over mild sickness
Ex-militants warn FG against harassing Patience Jonathan
Justice John Tsoho Court strikes out Patience Jonathan’s N2 billion rights suit
Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)
N8bn Currency Scam How accused persons breached procedures – EFCC
'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'
Stephanie Otobo 'Apostle Suleman didn't force me to retract sexual allegations against him'