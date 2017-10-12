Home > News > Local >

Disaster Day :  NEMA calls for community-based disaster risk reduction

Disaster Day NEMA calls for community-based disaster risk reduction

The Day is marked every Oct. 13 to highlight how people are reducing their exposure to disaster and to raise awareness on reducing the risks.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger on Thursday in Minna called for a community-based risk management to reduce disaster occurrence in the state.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, NEMA Head of Operation in charge of Niger and Kwara, said this in commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Day is marked every Oct. 13 to highlight how people are reducing their exposure to disaster and to raise awareness on reducing the risks.

A statement from Kafindangi disclosed that the agency’s focus was in line with this year’s theme “Home Safe Home; Reducing Exposure, Reducing Displacement”.

It explained that the 2017 campaign was to raise global awareness on effective actions, policies and practices taken to reduce exposure to disaster risk at the community level towards saving lives and property.

The statement called for more collaboration among stakeholders to reduce the effect of disasters on the lives of people, community and the Nation.

It stated the NEMA would start the provision of relief materials to victims of disasters in the state as soon as possible.
The statement added that a report is at the head office in Abuja on the logistics involved before the commencement of the distribution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion How President Buhari has turned anti-corruption war into a...bullet
2 Buhari Here is how the President says recovered stolen funds are being...bullet
3 Kachikwu Vs Baru 7 jabs NNPC GMD threw at ministerbullet

Related Articles

Independence Day Ogbeh calls for scrutiny of international policies
Unpaid Salaries Kogi workers beg Buhari for food, drugs
Flooding NEMA urges Imo Government to demolish houses on waterways
Buhari President calls for peace, global support against terrorism
Pulse List Five little-known facts about the Nigerian Civil War
Hurricanes and the Benue Floods Nigeria's disaster management system is a disaster in itself

Local

President Muhammadu Buhari at a Letter of Credence presentation ceremony in Aso Rock on Thursday, October 12, 2017
Buhari President believes global unity will defeat terrorism
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Political party criticizes FG’s $5.5bn loan bid
The Chairman of the PDP caretaker committee - Ahmed Makarfi
PDP Political party criticizes FG’s $5.5bn loan bid
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Aso Rock Clinic Reps to probe allegations of mismanagement