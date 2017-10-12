Disaster Day :  NEMA calls for community-based disaster risk reduction

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Niger on Thursday in Minna called for a community-based risk management to reduce disaster occurrence in the state.

Alhaji Aliyu Kafindangi, NEMA Head of Operation in charge of Niger and Kwara, said this in commemoration of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction.

The Day is marked every Oct. 13 to highlight how people are reducing their exposure to disaster and to raise awareness on reducing the risks.

A statement from Kafindangi disclosed that the agency’s focus was in line with this year’s theme “Home Safe Home; Reducing Exposure, Reducing Displacement”.

It explained that the 2017 campaign was to raise global awareness on effective actions, policies and practices taken to reduce exposure to disaster risk at the community level towards saving lives and property.

The statement called for more collaboration among stakeholders to reduce the effect of disasters on the lives of people, community and the Nation.

It stated the NEMA would start the provision of relief materials to victims of disasters in the state as soon as possible.

The statement added that a report is at the head office in Abuja on the logistics involved before the commencement of the distribution.