Dino Melaye handcuffed to hospital bed

Dino Melaye Senator handcuffed to hospital bed

Senator Dino Melaye has been handcuffed to a bed at the National Hospital in Abuja where he is recovering from a jump.

Senator Dino Melaye has been handcuffed to a hospital bed by the police, following a most dramatic week for the Kogi West representative in the upper legislative chamber.

Melaye jumped off a police van as he was being conveyed to Kogi for an arraignment over gun running charges.

He sustained injuries from the jump and was first checked into the Zankli Hospital, Abuja.

On Tuesday, Melaye was transferred to the National Hospital, Abuja.

Senator Bala Na’Allah who joined Senate President Saraki to the National Hospital on Wednesday, April 25, told the press that Melaye is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the health facility.

Apart from being handcuffed, Na’Allah announced that Melaye has been left without food since he was checked into the National Hospital.

Reservations about feeding Dino

The senators who adjourned plenary, Wednesday, in order to be able to visit Melaye at the hospital, were not allowed to see him.

“We spoke to the doctor who is in charge of the ICU and they assured us that they are doing everything humanly possible to stabilize him but he is in the intensive care unit. We tried as much as possible to see him but we were refused access. The instruction that was left by the Police is that only Senator Abu Ibrahim is permitted to see him”, Na’Allah said.

“As at the time we were leaving the hospital, the feeding of Dino has become an issue because the Police are not willing to feed him because of the situation. They are afraid. The hospital has equally expressed reservations about feeding Senator Dino.

“A medical personnel from the Police who is working together with the trauma surgeon handling Dino told us that whoever is bringing the food for Dino must taste it. There is also a report that Dino has asthma so a chest surgeon was the one seen while we were leaving”, Na’Allah added.

Melaye has been having a running battle with Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also announced that Melaye’s recall from parliament by his constituents, will resume on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

