Democracy Day: Buhari to sign 'Not Too Young to Run' bill

Buhari also vowed to ensure the killers and sponsors of the current farmers-herders crisis are brought to book.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@NGRPresident)
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will sign the 'Not Too Young to Run' bill into law in a matter of days.

The President stated this on Tuesday, May 29, in his Democracy Day address.

"In a few days I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ Bill," he said.

Buhari also vowed to make sure the killers and sponsors of the ongoing farmers-herders crisis are prosecuted.

He said, "The unfortunate incidences of kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clashes in several communities which have led to high number of fatalities and loss of properties across the country is being addressed and the identified culprits and their sponsors shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

"All the three tiers of government are presently engaged with communities and religious organizations to restore peaceful co-existence among Nigerians."

President Muhammadu Buhari says he'll intensify fight against corruption (POOL/AFP/File)

 

The President added that his administration is "boosting the capacity of security agencies" so that the lives and properties of Nigerians can be effectively protected.

"This administration is pained over the grievous loss of lives and properties occasioned by the carnage of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

"I wish to assure Nigerians that we will not rest until all criminal elements and their sponsors are brought to justice. Government is boosting the capacity of our security agencies through recruitment of more personnel, training and procurement of modern equipment, enhancement of intelligence gathering as well as boosting their morale in the face of daunting challenges."

Anti-corruption war

On the anti-corruption crusade, Buhari said his administration is more determined and that the fight against corrupt practices and the perpetrators will be intensified.

"Three years into this administration, Nigerians and the international community have begun to applaud our policies and determination to fight corruption.

"We are more than ever before determined to win this war, however hard the road is. I therefore appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support us in this fight", the President said.

ALSO READ: Here's full text of President Buhari's Democracy Day address

He listed the Treasury Single Account (TSA), whistleblowing policy and voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS) as some of his administration's initiatives to tackle corruption.

