Democracy Day: 10 things we learnt from Buhari's speech

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has just addressed the nation on the occasion of Nigeria’s 19th Democracy Day commemoration.

Here are 10 lessons we drew from a speech that lasted 25 minutes.

1. Buhari says the change the APC promised is well on course

If you thought the APC change agenda was an illusion, here’s Buhari to placate you.

“This administration came at a time that Nigerians needed Change, the Change we promised and the Change we continue to deliver. We have faced a lot of challenges on this journey and Nigerians have stood by us in achieving the three cardinal points of this administration namely; Security, Corruption and the Economy”.

2. Buhari scores his government high on war against Boko Haram.

According to the president, Boko Haram was almost seizing the entire country before the APC led administration took over in 2015.

“Before this administration came into being 3 years ago, Boko Haram held large areas of land spanning several Local Governments in the North East”, Buhari said.

“Today, the capacity of the insurgents has been degraded leading to the re-establishment of authority of government and the release of captives including, happily, 106 Chibok and 104 Dapchi girls, and over 16,000 other persons held by the Boko Haram”, the president added.

3. Buhari says power supply has improved

The president said, “in the area of power generation, Nigerians from all parts of the country continue to report better power supply and less use of generators. This underscores the effectiveness of the methodical plan to deliver incremental and uninterrupted power supply to our homes, markets, offices and factories.

“The country achieved 5, 222.3 MW representing the highest peak of power generated onto the national grid and delivered to customers in December, 2017.

“With new facilities, repairs and rehabilitations by government and private investors, generation capability now exceeds 7,500 MW”.

4. Buhari says his administration is winning the corruption war

According to the president; “Like I have always said, if we don’t kill corruption, corruption will destroy the country. Three years into this administration, Nigerians and the international community have begun to applaud our policies and determination to fight corruption.

“We are more than ever before determined to win this war, however hard the road is. I therefore appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians to continue to support us in this fight”.

5. Killer herdsmen and their sponsors will be hounded and made to face full wrath of the law

Killer herdsmen have been on a rampage across Nigeria. Buhari says their time is now up.

In the president’s words: “The unfortunate incidences of kidnappings, herdsmen and farmers clashes in several communities which have led to high number of fatalities and loss of properties across the country is being addressed and the identified culprits and their sponsors shall be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

6. Criminal elements and insurgents across the country are in for a rough time

In the words of the nation’s Commander-in-Chief; “This administration is pained over the grievous loss of lives and properties occasioned by the carnage of insurgency and other forms of criminality in the country.

“I wish to assure Nigerians that we will not rest until all criminal elements and their sponsors are brought to justice. Government is boosting the capacity of our security agencies through recruitment of more personnel, training and procurement of modern equipment, enhancement of intelligence gathering as well as boosting their morale in the face of daunting challenges”.

7. Buhari says the economy is doing well

The president said; “The National Bureau of Statistics reports that the economy grew by 1.95% in 1st quarter 2018, which is a good performance when viewed against -0.91 in 1st quarter 2017 and -0.67% in 1st quarter 2016 respectively.

“Our foreign reserve has improved significantly to 47.5 billion USD as of May, 2018 as against 29.6 billion USD in 2015. The inflationary rate has consistently declined every month since January, 2017”.

8. Buhari says he’s for young people going seeking political offices

As it stands, there’s the age barrier for young people who want to make a difference by going into politics.

A “Not too young to run” bill has been passed by the national assembly and Buhari says he won’t hesitate to sign same when the bill arrives his desk.

The bill was passed by the national assembly in July 2017, with amendments made to Sections 65, 106, 131, 177 of the Constitution.

These amendments seek to reduce the age qualification for president from 40 to 30; governor from 35 to 30; senator from 35 to 30; House of Representatives membership from 30 to 25 and State House of Assembly membership from 30 to 25.

“In few days to come, I will be joined by many promising young Nigerians to sign into law the “Not Too Young to Run” Bill 36”, Buhari promised.

9. Buhari appreciates women and mothers

The president said: “It is pertinent to also make mention of the immeasurable contributions of the Nigerian woman to national development and advancement of democracy, over the last three years.

The government and people appreciate you all as mothers of our great country”.

10. Buhari wants you to behave yourself with elections coming

Here’s an admonition from the nation’s number one citizen: "Let me use this opportunity to urge us all to conduct ourselves, our wards and our constituencies with the utmost sense of fairness, justice and peaceful co-existence such that we will have not only hitch free elections but also a credible and violence free process”.