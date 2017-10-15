Home > News > Local >

Ifeanyi Okowa :  Delta govt. partners with firm to produce compressed gas

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state play

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state

Chief Afam Obiago, Chairman, Delta State Investment Development Agency (DIDA) says the Delta Government is partnering with Power Gas Nigeria, a private firm, to produce compressed natural gas for industrial use.

Obiago who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Asaba on Sunday said compressed natural gas was used in power generation in industries.

He said that the state government provided the land at Kwale in Ndokwa East Local Government Area where the virtual gas plant had been built.

He said that government was equally providing the enabling environment including security to ensure ease of doing compressed gas business in the state.

According to him, the state government had also the responsibility to sensitise the potential consumers through various communication channels.

He said that unlike the conventional pipeline transportation of natural gas to industries, the company would convey the virtual gas to the industries.

“We held a one-day summit on the project with the themed “Enabling Nigeria Resource for Development” as part of the initiative.

“The summit was to expound the investment that could be done with compressed natural gas.

“The summit expounded the kind of industrialisation process that could come from transporting compressed natural gas to industries instead of piping it to the locations,” he said.

Obiago said the country had about 187 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserve out of which 40 per cent was deposited in Delta.

