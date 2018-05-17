Delta: INEC receives 168, 402 PVCs for collection

news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Delta said it had received 168,402 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) for collection by residents of the state.

Mrs Rose Orianran-Anthony, the Administrative Secretary of INEC in Delta, said that the figures included those that applied for transfer within the state and outside.

She said that the commission had fixed May 21 for the collection of the PVCs for those who registered in the Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

Orianran-Anthony said that the commission was not distributing PVCs but people were to come forward to collect.

She, however, said that the commission had a total of 152,239 uncollected PVCs in the state.

She expressed her displeasure over the uncollected PVCs stressing that INEC had to overcome several challenges before the PVCs could be produced.

Orianran-Anthony said that it was discouraging that after going through the process the PVCs were left unclaimed.

She appealed to the residents of the state to come forward for their PVCs, adding that it was their power to vote and they should use it wisely.

The Administrative Secretary also said that 30 new machines had been deployed in the state to enhance the registration process.

She said that 2019 election was exactly 274 days away from now and the commission was already in election mood as numerous pre-election activities had commenced.