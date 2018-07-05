Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Delta: Catholic priest kidnapped for the 2nd time in 10 months

In Delta Catholic priest kidnapped for the 2nd time in 10 months

The priest has been kidnapped again after he was first kidnapped last year.

  • Published:
Catholic priest kidnapped for the 2nd time in 10 months play

Gunmen (Photo used for illustrative purposes)

(Daily Post)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Reverend Andrew Anah, a Catholic priest of the Sacred Heart Parish, Obomkpa in Delta State, has been kidnapped for the second time in just 10 months.

According to a report by Channels Television, the spokesperson of the Delta State Police Command, Andrew Aniamaka, confirmed the abduction of the priest by gunmen.

Residents told Channels that some informants may be collaborating with a kidnap syndicate in Aniocha north to perpetrate such crimes.

Reverend Anah was first kidnapped by gunmen along the Obomkpa-Issele-Uku road in August 2017. He was released after an undisclosed sum was allegedly paid as ransom to his abductors.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Macron Why French President chose to visit Afrika Shrinebullet
2 Hell In The City Full story of the tanker accident that burnt several...bullet
3 Lagos Tanker Fire Watch chilling video of fuel tanker losing control...bullet

Related Articles

Expats Kidnappings in Nigeria 5 high-profile abductions of foreigners in 6 months
Evans Kidnap kingpin cries in court over beating, bad prison food
Dapchi The media (and Buhari) should stop disrespecting the memory of abduction
In Kaduna Bandits kidnap over 100 people in 4 days, demand ransoms
In Dapchi Principal begs parents to send their children back to school
Dorcas Yakubu How 15-year-old Chibok abduction victim became 20-year-old Boko Haram 'wife'
In Kaduna Kidnappers set man's 2 wives free after paying N1.1m ransom

Local

Video of Emmanuel Macron blowing pidgin is exciting Nigerians
Emmanuel Macron Video of France President blowing pidgin is exciting Nigerians
Dr Anthonia Ekpa, Director of Road Transport and Mass Transit Administration, Federal Ministry of Transport.
Truck Accident Transport ministry to construct 10 truck transit parks in 2019
The Senate President, Bukola Saraki has described the arrest of Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe as unfortunate.
Abaribe Saraki describes Senator’s arrest as unfortunate
Sokoto State Gov. pledges to provide basic social amenities, infrastructure, not flyovers
Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto State Governor sacks 25 commissioners