Daura LG immunises 82,876 children against polio

Daura Government Local Council in Katsina State said on Tuesday that it immunised 82,876 children against polio in the just concluded immunisation plus days, conducted in the area.

Malam Ahmed Murtala, the council’s Director of Health, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Daura.

Murtala, who said that the council  received 90,650 vaccines meant for the 83, 405 children targeted for immunisation, said that 88,720 vaccines were effectively used.

He said that 73 house-to-house, 29 special teams, 24 fixed posts, and six health camps, were effectively engaged during the three-day exercise.

The official said that the council did not receive any case of rejection of the vaccine.

Murtala noted that the exercise was conducted in the 11 wards in the area, while the compliance level of 96 per cent was realised.

He commended parents for making their children available for the exercise, and called on the people of the area to avoid overcrowded environment.

The director of health advised the people to sleep in ventilated rooms, to avoid the outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis.

Murtala said that the local government area was yet to record any case of meningitis or cholera due to observance of regular sanitation.

NAN reports that the Daura Local Government Council recently distributed 124 assorted drugs to its primary and secondary health care facilities, to promote healthy living in the area.

