Court sentence ex-Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye,  to 14-years imprisonment

Dariye was found guilty of diverting N1 billion Ecological Funds.
Dariye was found guilty of 14 counts out of 23 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Dariye, a serving senator was found guilty of diverting One Billion Ecological Funds for Plateau state while he was a governor.
The former governor was said to have used an account belonging to Ebenezer Reitner Ventures, a company he owns, to divert ecological fund.
The account was domiciled in Sun Trust Bank.
Dariye has been standing trial for over ten years.
After delivering a judgement which lasted for over five hours by Adebukola Banjoko, the judge, Paul Eroko, counsel to Dariye pleaded for a light sentence.
Dariye’s son, Nanle, is also been arraigned for money laundering.