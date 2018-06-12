Pulse.ng logo
Dariye: Court sentences ex-Plateau governor to 14-years in prison

Joshua Dariye Court sentences ex-Plateau gov to 14-years in prison

Dariye was found guilty of diverting N1 billion Ecological Funds.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Court sentence ex-Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye, to 14-years imprisonment play

Court sentence ex-Plateau governor, Joshua Dariye,  to 14-years imprisonment

(PremiumTimes)
An FCT High Court has sentenced Joshua Dariye, a former governor of Plateau state, to 14-years in prison.

Dariye was found guilty of 14 counts out of 23 counts preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dariye, a serving senator was found guilty of diverting One Billion Ecological Funds for Plateau state while he was a governor.

The former governor was said to have used an account belonging to Ebenezer Reitner Ventures, a company he owns, to divert ecological fund.

The account was domiciled in Sun Trust Bank.

Dariye has been standing trial for over ten years.

After delivering a judgement which lasted for over five hours by Adebukola Banjoko, the judge, Paul Eroko, counsel to Dariye pleaded for a light sentence.

Dariye’s son, Nanle, is also been arraigned for money laundering.

Author

Goodness Adaoyiche

Goodness Adaoyiche is a Senior Associate at Pulse.  She is a creative writer with a keen interest in politics, developmental and investigative journalism. Email: goodness.adaoyiche@ringier.ng. Twitter: @Deadlinechic

