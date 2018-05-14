Home > News > Local >

Dapchi principal begs parents to send their children back to school

In Dapchi Principal begs parents to send their children back to school

  • Published:
Dapchi principal begs parents to send their children back to school play Signpost at Government Girls Science and Technical Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State where 111 schoolgirls, alongside two others, were abducted by terrorist group, Boko Haram, on Monday, February 19, 2018 (Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)
Adama Abdulkarim, the principal of Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Bursari local government area of Yobe state has urged parents to send their children to school without fear of past events.

Earlier in February 2018, Boko Haram had invaded the school and abducted 111 schoolgirls, along with two others, before 107 were returned in March 2018, with five reported dead and one still in captivity.

When Boko Haram terrorists returned some of the girls in March, they threatened parents against sending their daughters back to school and this seems to have worked as the school recorded poor attendance of students on resumption. Many parents are reportedly refusing to send their children to school because of lingering security concerns.

Dismissing the fears about the safety of the students, Abdulkarim said the government has already put those concerns to rest and urged parents to send their wards back to school.

She said, "The government has already tried; the school has opened. I'm calling on the parents to not be discouraged by anything that has happened by not allowing their wards to come to school.

"Let them bring their children; this education is very important to the children. They are the leaders of tomorrow and we cannot have leaders that are not educated."

According to the Secretary of the Dapchi Abducted Girls Parents' Association, Kachalla Bukar, parents are reluctant to send their children to school because security is insufficient.

"There is no security there. Nobody will sacrifice his or daughter and send to that school," he said.

Leah Sharibu turns 15 in captivity

Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi girl left in captivity, turned 15 on Monday, May 14, 2018, nearly three months after she was kidnapped with dozens of other captives.

According to her schoolmates, the terrorists refused to release her in March because she refused to renounce her Christian faith.

Her father, Nathan Sharibu, told Pulse Nigeria on Monday that her family has been in a sad and confused state since the abduction.

"We are just sad. We are even confused in the family right now. I have not heard anything from the government concerning my daughter. I'm pleading with the government to do their duty," he said.

