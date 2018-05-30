Dankwambo swears in 2 judges, 2 khadis

news

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State on Wednesday sworn-in two high court judges and two khadis of the State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The two judges are Malam Mohammed Haruna and Hajiya Fatima Musa, while the Khadis are Malam Hadi Aminu and Malam Mohammed Inuwa.

While congratulating the judicial officers, Dankwambo said they were appointed after a thorough and rigorous screening exercise by both the state Judicial Service Commission and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

According to him, the two statutory bodies are saddled with the responsibility of appointing judicial officers in the country.

“The approval for the appointment of the two judges and khadis was also made possible after the satisfactory inspection of court facilities in the state by NJC.

“Their appointments are based on their track record of experience, proven integrity, hard work and dedication to service,’’ Dankwambo said.

The governor noted that with the swearing-in of the two new high court judges and two khadis, his administration had so far facilitated the appointment of four judges and four khadis.

He urged them to maintain the “noble trust and confidence” reposed in them.

“You must rise up to the high expectation of the citizenry as regards the role and aspirations of the judiciary and prove that the judiciary is a stronghold of hope of the common man.”