Home > News > Local >

Dankwambo swears in 2 judges, 2 khadis

In Gombe State Dankwambo swears in 2 judges, 2 khadis

The two judges are Malam Mohammed Haruna and Hajiya Fatima Musa, while the Khadis are Malam Hadi Aminu and Malam Mohammed Inuwa.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gwamnati na gayyattan Mata su yi amfani da dama na samun kiwon láfiya kyauta play

Gwamnati na gayyattan Mata su yi amfani da dama na samun kiwon láfiya kyauta

(Paradigmng)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State on Wednesday sworn-in two high court judges and two khadis of the State Sharia Court of Appeal.

The two judges are Malam Mohammed Haruna and Hajiya Fatima Musa, while the Khadis are Malam Hadi Aminu and Malam Mohammed Inuwa.

While congratulating the judicial officers, Dankwambo said they were appointed after a thorough and rigorous screening exercise by both the state Judicial Service Commission and the National Judicial Council (NJC).

According to him, the two statutory bodies are saddled with the responsibility of appointing  judicial officers in the country.

The approval for the appointment of the two judges and khadis was also made possible after the satisfactory inspection of court facilities in the state by NJC.

“Their appointments are based on their track record of experience, proven integrity, hard work and dedication to service,’’ Dankwambo said.

The governor noted that with the swearing-in of the two new high court judges and two khadis, his administration had so far facilitated the appointment of four judges and four khadis.

He urged them to maintain the “noble trust and confidence” reposed in them.

You must rise up to the high expectation of the citizenry as regards the role and aspirations of the judiciary and prove that the judiciary is a stronghold of hope of the common man.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Okorocha 'It's impossible for politicians not to steal'bullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion It’s time for Obasanjo to come clean on $16B allegation
Buhari This is why Obasanjo and president are fighting again
Politics These Nigerian agencies failed to remit N8.13 trillion in 5 years into the treasury
Davido Even Gombe State Governor wants singer's 'assurance'
Politics Davido assures Nigerian governor that he'll mobilise youths to vote
Ibrahim Dankwambo Gombe Governor asked singer, Davido for help
In Gombe School feeding: Government releases N394m to 2,809 food vendors
Dankwambo Gombe Youth Leader eulogises Governor on his birthday
Politics These 66 Nigerian politicians have been listed as corrupt by the ruling and opposition parties

Local

Court sentences ex-Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame, to 14 years imprisonment
Jolly Nyame Court sentences ex-Taraba Governor to 14 years imprisonment
The lawmaker representing Obudu Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Steven Ukpukpen
Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jog
SARS detains Senator Melaye in Abuja
Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice
Ishaku inaugurates 30 tractors
Darius Ishaku Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors