The Dangote Foundation has distributed food items to 500 Muslims in Ebonyi to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),the presentation too place on Saturday, June 16, 2018.

The Vice President General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Haroun Ajah made the presentation.

Ajah, while presenting the food items, said the donation was to enable Muslims meet their nutritional needs during the celebrations.

He also stated that the event which takes place annually, is part of the foundation’s Ramadan feeding programme for Muslims.

“The items, which include sachets of salt, spaghetti-nodules, bags of wheat and sachets of sugar, are 2,000 in number as the beneficiaries are the less privileged in the society.

“They are drawn from the 13 Local government areas of the state and the items are expected to complement their spiritual nourishment gotten through prayers during the period.

“Alhaji Dangote does not know the beneficiaries but should be commended for remembering them while they in turn, should remember him in their prayers.

“We that distributed the items should also be commended because they were given to us on trust to be equitably distributed.

“I enjoin the government and the private sector to emulate Dangote as such programmes should be a cardinal policy of the government.

“Issues concerning the religious sector of the nation should be adequately taken care of because they ensure spiritual growth and morals of its citizens,” he said.

Christians were invited

Ajah, who is the leader of the Muslim community in Ebonyi, said that Christians also benefitted from the food items.

“My friends who are Christians were invited to the programme because our preaching of religious tolerance and harmony should be practicalised,” he added.

Chief Imam of Ansarudeen Mosque, Abakaliki, Abdulrahmin Abdulahi thanked Dangote Foundation for the kind gesture.

“The items will assist the people in this austere period and Allah will duly reward the donor and those who distributed the items,” he said.

Also, one of the beneficiaries, Hajia Binta Salaudeen expressed gratitude for the items and prayed for the organisation.