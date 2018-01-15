Home > News > Local >

Customs targets N1.5trn in 2018

Customs targets N1.5trn in 2018

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali, disclosed this at the first management meeting for 2018 held in Abuja.

  Published:
Hammed Ali play

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, Hammed Ali, addressing the agency's personnel.

(Premium Times)
The Nigeria Customs Service has set a revenue target of N1.5 trillion for 2018.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Hammed Ali, disclosed this at the first management meeting for 2018 held in Abuja.

A statement by Joseph Attah,  Customs PRO on Monday, said that in 2017, the Service generated N1.37 trillion, surpassing the year’s target of N770.57 billion.

According it, promotion of officers, which would soon be approved by the board and the review of salaries, payment of bonus to Customs officials, were discussed.

