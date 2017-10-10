Home > News > Local >

Customs seizes 3,665 vehicles worth N13B in 2 years - Ali

Hameed Ali Customs seizes 3,665 vehicles worth N13B in 2 years - Comptroller-General

Ali said out of the 18 vehicles seized in September in Abuja over non duty payment 13 were bullet proof vehicles of which 10 have no Customs papers.

  • Published:
Customs boss, Hameed Ali play

Customs boss, Hameed Ali
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col.Hameed Ali, said that the service has seized 3,665 vehicles from 2015 till date with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N13 billion.

Ali said this during his lecture titled “Problem of Smuggling and its attendant Consequence on Nigeria’ s Economy and the Way Out” at the IBB Golf and Country Club, on Thursday in Abuja.

Ali, who gave a breakdown of the seizures, said in 2015, 1,917 vehicles were seized with DPV of N3.856 billion and 1,483 vehicles were seized in 2016 with DPV of valued N2.683 billion.

play

 

He added that from January to August his year 265 were seized with DPV of N6.625 billion.

play

 

The Customs boss said that the high value recorded in 2017 was because most of the vehicles were of high value which included 15 bullet proof vehicles.

Ali said out of the 18 vehicles seized in September in Abuja over non duty payment 13 were bullet proof vehicles of which 10 have no Customs papers.

He said that Nigeria imported about 70 per cent of its needs and that 45 per cent of all the imports were smuggled into the country.

“Lack of patriotism among the traders and complicity of Customs officers has added to the problem.

“Over 85 per cent traders are not trustworthy as they falsify documents except for about five per cent of them who can be trusted and often have their goods cleared within 48 hours,” Ali said.

He said that the four arms containers intercepted this year were concealed with many cases of under declaration and diversion of imported goods.

On the challenges of Customs in fighting smuggling, he said the Service lost three officers this year.

Ali said that Customs under him was being sanitised and now very few corrupt officers are in its midst.

Ninety per cent of our officers are now imbibing the culture of doing the right thing.”

He urged Nigerians to report corrupt officers to enable the service weed out the 10 per cent of the corrupt officers.

Ali said that importers must be patriotic and stop inducing officers to fast track clearance of their goods.

According to him, smuggling is a problem to the society that kills the local industries, adding that it hinders the growth of the economy.

Ali attributed the cause of smuggling to greed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate 'Nigerian senators earn more than Trump, UK Prime Minister' -...bullet
2 Kachikwu Vs Baru 7 jabs NNPC GMD threw at ministerbullet
3 Pulse Opinion It's time for Buhari to resign as petroleum ministerbullet

Related Articles

Hammed Ali Customs seizes 497,279 bags of rice in 2 years
Hameed Ali Customs seizes 3,665 vehicles worth over N13bn duty
In Lagos Customs intercept contraband worth N356.2M
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, September 28, 2017]
Hameed Ali Customs boss, Turkish envoy agree to stop export of arms, harmful shipment
Biafra Is Turkey dispatching weapons to rebel groups in Nigeria?
In Lagos Customs intercept another 2,671 pump action rifles
Ali Ndume Court fixes October 13 to rule on Senator’s suit against Senate
Nigerian Customs All the times illicit weapons were seized this year
In Abuja Customs discovers 18 suspected smuggled exotic vehicles

Local

The most affected by the virus are children.
Monkeypox Oyo strengthens surveillance measures against disease
A child infected with the monkeypox virus
Monkeypox Senators preach proactive measures to combat disease outbreak
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa
Okowa Delta Assembly approves Governor's request for N1.9B to complete stadium
NSCDC
In Jigawa NSCDC recovers N17.3M debts in 9 months – Spokesman