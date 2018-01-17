Home > News > Local >

Customs officers shoot man to death in Lagos for smuggling rice

The officers opened fire on the bus transporting bags of rice and then fled the scene.

Bloodied bags of rice at the scene of the shooting

(The Nation)
Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service  (NCS) allegedly shot a young man to death on suspicion of smuggling bags of rice at Oko-Oba area of Lagos State, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, eyewitnesses reported that the officers opened fire on the victim inside a yellow commercial bus, popularly called Danfo, before fleeing the scene after sensing trouble from the crowd.

The bus involved in the incident

(The Nation)

 

Angry residents of the area made bonfires on the road in protest and covered the victim's corpse with leaves in the middle of the road before the arrival of the police to quell further trouble.

An eyewitness said, "There would have been serious riot this morning at Abule Egba but for the intervention of policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

"Those Customs people have started again this year. They shot a young man on the head this morning. They were just shooting like drunkards. Blood is everywhere."

 

According to the official Twitter account of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), calm has returned to the area after the  Lagos Fire Service, Lagos Taskforce, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), and the Divisional Police Officer, Oke Odo Police Station arrived at the scene.

