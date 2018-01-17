Customs officers shoot man to death in Lagos for smuggling rice

news

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) allegedly shot a young man to death on suspicion of smuggling bags of rice at Oko-Oba area of Lagos State, on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

According to a report by The Nation, eyewitnesses reported that the officers opened fire on the victim inside a yellow commercial bus, popularly called Danfo, before fleeing the scene after sensing trouble from the crowd.

Angry residents of the area made bonfires on the road in protest and covered the victim's corpse with leaves in the middle of the road before the arrival of the police to quell further trouble.

An eyewitness said, "There would have been serious riot this morning at Abule Egba but for the intervention of policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

"Those Customs people have started again this year. They shot a young man on the head this morning. They were just shooting like drunkards. Blood is everywhere."

According to the official Twitter account of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), calm has returned to the area after the Lagos Fire Service, Lagos Taskforce, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LSNSC), and the Divisional Police Officer, Oke Odo Police Station arrived at the scene.