Customs officers shoot 8-month-old pregnant woman in Ogun

In Ogun Customs officers shoot 8-month-old pregnant woman

She was hit by stray bullets on her back and the left side of her body.

Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service  (NCS) shot and injured a pregnant woman at Iyana Iyesi, in Ado Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to a report by The Punch, the incident happened around 7:45am when the officials were on the trail of a suspected smuggled vehicle.

The Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Customs Area Command, Abdullahi Maiwada, said the officials were being mobbed by some "unpatriotic members of the public" and had to resort to shooting in the air to disperse the crowd.

The pregnant woman, identified as Bukola Olugunna, was hit by stray bullets on her back and the left side of her body.

Olugunna, who is eight months pregnant, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, the officers are attached to the Federal Operation Unit, Ikeja and have been arrested by policemen attached to Onipanu Divisional headquarters, Ota, before they were later transferred to Sango police station.

Premium Times reported that the Customs Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone 'A' Lagos spokesman, Jerry Attah, confirmed the incident and said the woman survived. He also said the agency will take responsibility for her medical bill.

Customs officers kill man in Lagos

NCS officers were also involved in a shooting that resulted in the death of a young man in Abule-Egba, Lagos, on Wednesday, January 17.

Based on suspicion of smuggling bags of rice, eyewitnesses reported that the officers opened fire on the victim inside a yellow commercial bus, popularly called Danfo, before fleeing the scene after sensing trouble from the crowd.

