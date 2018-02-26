Home > News > Local >

Customs impounds 88 packs of cannabis sativa in Ogun

In Ogun Customs impounds 88 packs of cannabis sativa

Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

  • Published:
We gave police, DSS N1M to move 661 riffles - Suspect play

The seized consignment of pump action rifles being displayed by customs on September 11, 2017.

(Guardian)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Command, has seized 88 packs of Cannabis sativa also known as weeds and 42 compressed packs of books on Ihunbo-Okeodon, Idiroko road.

Mr Abdullahi Maiwada, the NCS Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

Maiwada said that with the help of credible intelligence the NCS officials also seized four bales of second hand clothing and shoes suspected to have been used to conceal compressed packs of cannabis.

According to him, Mr Seni Madugu, the Area Controller of NCS, has directed that the seized items should be handed over to the NDLEA, Idiroko command, for investigation in line with the synergy between sister security agencies working at the border.

“The NDLEA, Idiroko Special Command, field tested the aforementioned items using the United Nations Test Kit and confirmed that the items were positive for Cannabis Sativa and weighed 77 Kilogrammes,” he said.

He also described as disturbing the rate, desperation and determination by smugglers to exploit all avenues to smuggle such unhealthy items into the society.

Maiwada, however, appealed to all patriotic Nigerians to cooperate and support the security agencies in the fight against smugglers in order to be ahead of them.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Dapchi Schoolgirls This is where kidnapped students have been taken tobullet
2 Kenneth Minimah 10 things you should know about ex army chief’s return...bullet
3 Dapchi Girls Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day...bullet

Related Articles

Nigeria Customs Service Agency can't stop smuggling into Nigeria, says spokesperson
Nigeria Customs Service Tin Can command generates N29.4bn in January
Customs Agency intercepts contraband goods worth N1.70bn in January
Revenue Apapa Customs Command generates N31bn in 1 month
Politics Nigeria border agency retires 577 officers from service
NCS Agency in Niger realised N2.4bn revenue in 2017
Hammed Ali Customs targets N1.5trn in 2018
Nigeria Customs Service Agency intercepts 2,200 jerry cans of smuggled petrol worth N10m
In Ogun Customs officers shoot 8-month-old pregnant woman
In Lagos Customs officers shoot man to death for smuggling rice

Local

Ex-NIMASA boss admits he stole N331m to build a hotel
NIMASA Ex-Director General confesses he stole N331m to build a hotel
We're negotiating with Boko Haram - Buhari
Buhari President says negotiation is ongoing with Boko Haram for the release of more captives
FG to announce new minimum wage in September
Minimum Wage FG to announce salary increase in September
Sokoto Gov Tambuwal appoints new aides
Tambuwal Sokoto Gov appoints new aides, do check them out