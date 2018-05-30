Home > News > Local >

Cross River lawmaker, Ukpukpen, dies during morning jog

Steven Ukpukpen Cross River lawmaker dies during morning jog

The lawmaker died on a routine jog of what is suspected to be cardiac arrest.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The lawmaker representing Obudu Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Steven Ukpukpen play

The lawmaker representing Obudu Constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Steven Ukpukpen

(The Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Steven Ukpukpen, the representative of Obudu constituency in the Cross River State House of Assembly, has died while on a morning jog on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

According to a report by the Vanguard, Ukpukpen slumped while on a routine jog along Moore Road in Calabar, close to Central Bank of Nigeria, around 7am on Wednesday.

After being initially taken to nearby Navy Clinic, the lawmaker was transferred to a private hospital after he was assessed to be in critical condition. He died at the hospital due to what has been reported to be sudden cardiac arrest.

Speaker of the House, Hon. John Gaul-Lebo, was shocked by the development and promised to issue a statement on the incident after meeting with the family of the deceased.

"I am still in shock. I do not know what to say," he said.

Ukpukpen's corpse has been taken to the Anatomy Unit of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Offa Robbery Former SARS officer led criminal gang to kill dozensbullet
2 Democracy Day 2018 Here's full text of President Buhari's addressbullet
3 Democracy Day 2018 3 times Nigeria's democracy has been dragged in...bullet

Related Articles

Melaye Police chained Senator to hospital bed like common criminal, claims lawyer
Adeyemo Oyo Speaker dies of suspected heart attack at 47
Mustapha Bukar 63-year-old Katsina Senator dies after illness
Buba Jibril Reps Deputy Majority Leader is dead
Melaye FG to drag Senator to Code of Conduct Tribunal for operating US account
Pulse Opinion The politics of tragedy in Nigeria is a harmful distraction
Goje Ex-Gombe Governor's wife dies in US hospital
Pulse Opinion Nigeria has a SARS problem that needs to go away

Local

SARS detains Senator Melaye in Abuja
Melaye Dino appears at Senate, says Police tried to kill him twice
Ishaku inaugurates 30 tractors
Darius Ishaku Taraba state Gov. inaugurates 30 tractors
NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Prince Williams Akporeha NUPENG urges politicians to eschew politics of bitterness
Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people
Nyesom Wike Gov. of River pledges more developmental projects for Rivers people