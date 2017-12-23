Home > News > Local >

Cross River :  Government set to upgrade Obudu Catle Ranch, Tinapa Resort tourism facilities

Cross River Government set to upgrade Obudu Catle Ranch, Tinapa Resort tourism facilities

Substantial work on Obudu Catle Ranch and Tinapa facilities will be completed in 12months, starting in January 2018

Obudu Catle Ranch play

Obudu Catle Ranch

The Attorney-General for Cross River State, Mr. Joe Abang, and the State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism in Cross River, Mr. Eric Anderson have on behalf of the Cross River State Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mac Creeds and Tom Consortium for the reconstruction of Tinapa Lakeside Hotel in Calabar, as well as the famous Obudu Cattle Ranch Resort in Obanliku, Cross River State.

According to THE PUNCH, Mr. Kanu Signor, the Principal Partner of Mac Creeds and Tom Consortium  said the Consortium seeks invest about Five billion Naira into the projects.

We are here to sign the MoU with respect to Tinapa Lakeside Hotel and Obudu Ranch Resort.

The two locations are the most primed tourist destinations in Nigeria. As investors who are in partnership with our foreign counterparts from South Africa and Spain, we have decided to invest in the upgrade of the facilities and bring it to what it is meant for.” He said.

Mr. Signor also guaranteed that substantial work will be done within the first 12 months, starting from January.

While commenting on the Memorandum of Understanding, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism said the agreement will only affect the hotel element of Tinapa Business Centre and not the entire facility. In his words,

We have entered into an agreement with Mac Creeds and Tom Consortium to take over the management of Obudu Ranch Resort and Tinapa Lakeside Resort. In Cross River, we are known as one of the destination for tourism.

This agreement will only affect the hotel element of Tinapa Business Centre and not the entire facility.”

Hopefully, the upgrade will revert the public image of Tinapa which has been nicknamed a ghost town. Tinapa was named a ghost town due to the inactivity of its facilities and the emptiness of its mall.

Article written by Misthura Otubu

