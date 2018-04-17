Home > News > Local >

CP orders remand of 11 policemen in Zamfara

Nigerian Police play Nigerian Police (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)
The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered that 11 policemen guarding the Central Bank office, Gusau, be remanded in police cell indefinitely.

Ebrimson gave the order following the refusal of a member of the team to answer a phone call from him on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commissioner was angered by the CBN patrol team leader, an inspector, who had earlier arrested a driver for parking by the uncompleted CBN building.

The man, after unsuccessfully pleading with the patrol team leader to release him, made a distress call to the CP who asked the man to handover the phone to the police officer.

The officer, however, refused to answer his boss even when the commissioner introduced himself fully while the phone was on “hands-free”.

The commissioner who was returning from Anka on a sympathy visit to the recent gunmen attack in the area, then redirected his motorcade to the CBN premises to meet the erring officer.

On arrival the commissioner immediately directed the Commandant of Mobile police in charge of posting of the guards to lock up all 11 members of the team and also post their replacements.

