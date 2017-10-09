Home > News > Local >

Court to hear politician's bail application over alleged fraud

In Edo APC woman leader’s bail application over alleged 15B fraud to resume on Friday

Candy Ohio urged the court to grant his clients bail, and argued that his clients were charged on matters bordering on criminal offences and not capital offence.

  • Published:
In court play

In court

(ghananewsagency)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele of a Benin High Court on Monday adjourned until Friday, Oct.13, ruling in a bail application filed by Dr Aisosa Amadasun, the Edo Woman Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) and four others, facing a N15billion alleged contract fraud.

The other defendants are: Adama Osabuohien, Prince Stephen Alao, Dove Momodu and Mallam Ali Sulayman.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Oct. 5, arraigned the defendants before Justice Ovbiagele for allegedly using their offices while serving as board members of the Edo Universal Basic Education Board, to award contracts to their cronies after collecting money from them.

After they all pleaded not guilty to the 50-count charge, the judge ordered their remand in Oko Prisons and adjourned the case until Oct. 9 for the hearing of the bail application.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, defence counsel, Mr Candy Ohio, urged the court to grant his clients bail, and argued that his clients were charged on matters bordering on criminal offences and not capital offence.

Ohio pleaded with the court to use its discretion to grant the accused bail.

EFCC’s counsel, Mr Harrison Ibekwute, however, opposed the bail application.

He said the offences contravened Sections 98b (1) (a) (II) of the Criminal Code, CAP. 48, Laws of Bendel State of Nigeria, as applicable to Edo

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate 'Nigerian senators earn more than Trump, UK Prime Minister' -...bullet
2 Asaba Massacre The government doesn't want you to learn about murderbullet
3 Buhari President hails Super Eagles’ performance against Zambiabullet

Related Articles

Independence Day Obaseki approves release of 70 prisoners
Obaseki Edo Govt. sacks perm sec, suspends 3 others over exam fraud
Tony Anenih 5 Things you should know about 'Mr. Fix It'
Anenih 'Mr Fix it' needs to shut the hell up
Oshiomhole Edo elders call on Buhari to give ex-Governor a federal appointment
Oshiomhole EFCC probes ex-Governor over alleged inflation of contracts
EFCC Agency arraigns brother to Edo Deputy Gov for N9.36m fraud
Corruption FG's special prosecutors to file charges against 31 ex-governors
Jibrin ‘Buhari not responsible for economic crisis,’ Lawmaker says

Local

Dr Maikanti Baru and Dr Ibe Kachikwu
NNPC PENGASSAN, NUPENG rally behind Baru against Kachikwu
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
EFCC Court remands 2 men, companies in anti-graft agency's custody over N3.3B oil fraud
Monkeypox
Monkeypox 31 suspected cases of disease reported in 7 states
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President mourns Gen. Victor Malu