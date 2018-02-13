Court to hear case against Shema, 3 others on April 10

news

A Katsina State High Court on Tuesday fixed April 10, 11 and 12, 2018, to hear the motion filed by the EFCC against ex-governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema and three others on alleged financial impropriety.

Other defendants in the case are former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, and former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lawal Rufai as well as ex-ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

The Katsina State Government and EFCC filed the case before the court accusing Shema and the three others of misappropriating N11 billion state funds.

Shema, however, went to the Supreme Court challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him, but the apex court directed that he should return to the court and answer charges against him.

During the proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), told the court that it had fixed today for the parties to report back on the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Ologunorisa drew the attention of the court to the motion dated March 24, 2017, seeking certain reliefs from the High Court.

He prayed the court to grant the reliefs, explaining that all parties have been served with the motion.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), however, drew the attention of the court to what he referred to as fundamental errors in the said motion.

According to him, the seal on the motion does not belong to the person who signed it, saying it is improper for the motion to be served in that manner.

Although Ologunorisa insisted that the Supreme Court had once settled issue of seal and signature on a motion, Daudu argued that the apex court’s decision was on “where there is no seal at all on a motion.’’

He equally drew the attention of the court to the Supreme Court directive that document pertaining the hearing of the case be made available to the defendants.

Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako stood down the court for 10 minutes to allow for proper correction to be effected on the said motion before adjourning the case to April 10, 11 and 12, for hearing.