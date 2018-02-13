Home > News > Local >

Court to hear case against Shema, 3 others on April 10

N11bn fraud Court to hear case against Shema, 3 others on April 10

Other defendants in the case are former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, and former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lawal Rufai as well as ex-ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

  • Published:
Former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema play

Former Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shema

(Information Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Katsina State High Court on Tuesday fixed April 10, 11 and 12, 2018, to hear the motion filed by the EFCC against ex-governor of Katsina State, Ibrahim Shema and three others on alleged financial impropriety.

Other defendants in the case are former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Sani Makana, and former Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Lawal Rufai as well as ex-ALGON Chairman, Lawal Dankaba.

The Katsina State Government and EFCC filed the case before the court accusing Shema and the three others of misappropriating N11 billion state funds.

Shema, however, went to the Supreme Court challenging the jurisdiction of the court to try him, but the apex court directed that he should return to the court and answer charges against him.

During the proceedings, the prosecution counsel, Sam Ologunorisa (SAN), told the court that it had fixed today for the parties to report back on the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Ologunorisa drew the attention of the court to the motion dated March 24, 2017, seeking certain reliefs from the High Court.

He prayed the court to grant the reliefs, explaining that all parties have been served with the motion.

The defence counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), however, drew the attention of the court to what he referred to as fundamental errors in the said motion.

According to him, the seal on the motion does not belong to the person who signed it, saying it is improper for the motion to be served in that manner.

Although Ologunorisa insisted that the Supreme Court had once settled issue of seal and signature on a motion, Daudu argued that the apex court’s decision was on “where there is no seal at all on a motion.’’

He equally drew the attention of the court to the Supreme Court directive that document pertaining the hearing of the case be made available to the defendants.

Justice Ibrahim Maikaita Bako stood down the court for 10 minutes to allow for proper correction to be effected on the said motion before adjourning the case to April 10, 11 and 12, for hearing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 JAMB Python 3 times animals have grabbed the headlinesbullet
2 Buhari This is what president told security chiefs during meetingbullet
3 Herdsmen Crises Powerful people are threatening my life – Benue...bullet

Related Articles

Shema Ex governor insists he didn’t steal N11B
In Katsina APC challenges PDP to debate over alleged N400B misappropriation
Alleged N11bn Fraud Shema’s trial to begin Feb.13
Ibrahim Shema Ex-Gov's ADC explains how he disbursed N680.2m
Ibrahim Shema Court adjourns Ex-Katsina Governor’s trial until June 6
Ibrahim Shema Former Katsina Governor appears in court for alleged misappropriation funds
Fayose Governor tells EFCC to either take Shema to court or leave him alone
Ibrahim Shema Ex-Gov of Katsina accused of diverting N8.6bn
Shema Katsina road agency accuses ex-Gov of misappropriating N14.2bn

Local

Kwara Assembly opens probe on workers' salary slash
IVTEC Ahmed approves 70% scholarship for Kwara indigenes
This still from video released by Boko Haram on January 15, 2018 shows at least 14 of the girls kidnapped by the militants in 2014
Haruna Yahaya Chibok girls' kidnapper jailed for 15 years
Cattle owned by Fulani herdsmen graze in a field outside Kaduna, northwest Nigeria in 2017
UNILORIN Grazing cattle destroy varsity’s multi-million naira research farms, poison dam
To the Nigeria Force, everyone is a criminal and you are left to prove otherwise
In Borno Police rescued herdsmen, 200 cattle from Boko Haram insurgents