Home > News > Local >

Court slams businesswoman N14m bail over alleged N13m scam

In Abuja Court slams businesswoman N14m bail over alleged N13m scam

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, ordered Abiodun to produce two sureties resident within the court’s  jurisdiction, ‎adding that one of the sureties must be a public servant on Grade Level 10.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Federal High Court play

Federal High Court

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Friday granted a 34-year old businesswoman, Joy Abiodun, bail for N14 million over an alleged N13 million scam.‎

The judge, Mohammed Marafa, ordered Abiodun to produce two sureties resident within the court's  jurisdiction, ‎adding that one of the sureties must be a public servant on Grade Level 10.

He said the public servant must produce his last promotion letter while the second surety would produce a means of livelihood, identification and a copy of utility bill.

Marafa added that the addresses of both sureties must be verified by the prosecutor, John Okpa.

He adjourned the case until May 7 for hearing.

‎The defendant, of Wuse, Abuja, was docked on a three-count charge of criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery, offences she denied.

Okpa had told the court ‎that the complainant, Orisha Saty, reported the case at the Kubwa Police Area Command on April 6.

He alleged that ‎the accused sometime in 2015, forged title document for a two-bedroom flat and a self-contained apartment located at ‎Plot 09, Kubwa Annex, Abuja.

Okpa that the accused swindled the complainant to the tune of N13 million with the property, adding that after taking possession, it was discovered that the property was sold to one Alhaji Abba Mohammed.

The prosecutor said all efforts made to recover the N13 million from the accused failed.

The offences contravene the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet
2 Senate Invasion Here's where stolen mace was foundbullet
3 Olamilekan Adeola How Lagos senator escaped abduction at National...bullet

Related Articles

In Abuja Police arraign businessman over N465,000 fraud
In Abuja Mechanic docked for alleged theft of television set
Mace Theft Court says Police, DSS can't arrest Senator Omo-Agege
In Abuja Court doubts Metuh’s claim of ill health
In Abuja Court sentences man to 6 months in prison for stabbing another
Milo 20 years on, still champs!
Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part
EFCC ICPC secure only 10 high profile convictions in 17 years, says Don
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for being in possession of stolen item
Omo-Agege Police arrest Senator for stealing mace from National Assembly

Local

Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman, Magu
Magu Police commission promotes acting EFCC chairman
Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at Buhari's lazy youths comment
Buhari Shehu Sani takes indirect stab at President's 'lazy youths' comment
Saraki to sue Premium Times for report on alleged N10bn fraud
Saraki Senate President to sue Premium Times for report on alleged N10bn fraud
Buratai says Boko Haram has been completely defeated
Buratai ‘Boko Haram has been defeated, ask anyone in Maiduguri’, army chief declares