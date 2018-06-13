Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Court sentences 5 men to death for killing herdsman

In Adamawa Court sentences 5 men to death for killing herdsman

They were convicted for killing a herdsman in the state in 2017.

  • Published:
Court sentences 5 men to death for killing herdsman play

A cattle herder leading a herd of cows (illustration)

(Aljazirah News)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of the Yola High Court sentenced five men to death by hanging for the murder of a cattle herder in Adamawa State.

In the judgement which was passed on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the judge found the accused people guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide which contravened Section 96 (1) (a) and Sections 79 and 221 (b) of the Penal Code of Laws of Adamawa State, 1997.

He said, "I hereby sentence the accused persons on counts one and two to death by hanging, while on counts four and five, I sentence the accused to three years in prison to run concurrently."

The convicts are Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi, all from Demsa local government area of Adamawa State.

They were accused of conspiring and attacking three herdsmen at Kadamun village in Demsa LGA on June 1, 2017. During the attack, they killed one of their victims, identified as Adamu Buba, and dumped his corpse into a river.

Justice Waziri noted that the convicts are at liberty to file an appeal to the Court of Appeal, Yola Judicial Division, within 90 days of the judgement.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a news reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 June 12 Obasanjo apologises to Buhari for missing MKO Abiola's award...bullet
2 MKO Abiola IBB has apologised to family about annulment of June 12,...bullet
3 In Oyo State Government declares June 12 as public holidaybullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
June 12 Abiola’s family, civil societies, urge Buhari to end poverty
Miyetti Allah We've lost 52 herdsmen, 4,000 cows in 40 days - MACBAN
Miyetti Allah Group says Benue's anti-open grazing law is hard on herdsmen
Mind Your Business Fulani herdsmen kill SARS officers who tried to settle fight
Pulse Opinion Minister of Defence, Dan-Ali, needs to stop defending killer herdsmen
Pulse Opinion It's a shame when lawmakers use impeachment to blackmail
Mansur Dan-Ali Defence minister says anti-grazing law should be suspended in Benue, Taraba, Ekiti
In Nasarawa Suspected herdsmen kill police inspector, 2 other officers
In Taraba Herdsmen reportedly kill 4 Tiv farmers, 9 others badly injured

Local

Pulse Opinion: June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
Pulse Opinion June 12 episode was Buhari at his most presidential, and it doesn't matter why he did it
Troops kill 23 terrorists, recover weapons in Lake Chad
Boko Haram Troops kill 23 terrorists, recover weapons in Lake Chad
APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
MKO Abiola APC in Diaspora urges Buhari to consolidate on June 12
Most politicians seek offices for gain not service - Banire
Muiz Banire APC chieftain says most politicians seek offices for gain not service