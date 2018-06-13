news

Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of the Yola High Court sentenced five men to death by hanging for the murder of a cattle herder in Adamawa State.

In the judgement which was passed on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, the judge found the accused people guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide which contravened Section 96 (1) (a) and Sections 79 and 221 (b) of the Penal Code of Laws of Adamawa State, 1997.

He said, "I hereby sentence the accused persons on counts one and two to death by hanging, while on counts four and five, I sentence the accused to three years in prison to run concurrently."

The convicts are Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi, all from Demsa local government area of Adamawa State.

They were accused of conspiring and attacking three herdsmen at Kadamun village in Demsa LGA on June 1, 2017. During the attack, they killed one of their victims , identified as Adamu Buba, and dumped his corpse into a river.

Justice Waziri noted that the convicts are at liberty to file an appeal to the Court of Appeal, Yola Judicial Division, within 90 days of the judgement.