Court sentences 4 to death for robbing politician in Adamawa

The convicts were found guilty of abduction and armed robbery.

  • Published:
Court sentences 4 to death for robbing Adamawa House of Assembly member play

Court gavel

(Getty)
Justice Abdul-Azeez Waziri of the Yola High Court has sentenced four people to death by hanging or firing squad after they were found guilty of abduction and armed robbery.

According to a report by Premium Times, the convicts had been arraigned before the court for robbing and abducting the Adamawa House of Assembly member, Adamu Usman (Toungo constituency), and a retired civil servant, Wilson Gundiri. Usman was kidnapped at gunpoint from his residence at Kofare Ward of Yola in May 2015.

The judge handed the convicts a prison sentence of 10 years each for conspiracy to commit abduction and sentenced them to death for armed robbery.

The convicts are Gambo Musa, Mana Musa, Abdu Baba, and Mohammed Muazu. Muazu already died in custody before the sentence.

5 sentenced to death for killing herdsman

Justice Waziri had also handed down the death penalty sentence to 5 people who were found guilty of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

They were accused of conspiring and attacking three herdsmen at Kadamun village in Demsa local government area of Adamawa State on June 1, 2017. During the attack, they killed one of their victims, identified as Adamu Buba, and dumped his corpse into a river.

The convicts are Alex Amos, Alheri Phanuel, Holy Boniface, Jerry Gideon and Jari Sabagi, all from Demsa LGA.

