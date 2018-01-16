Home > News > Local >

Court remands man for alleged armed robbery

Reagan Abaka

An FCT High Court, Maitama, on Tuesday ordered the remand of one  Reagan Abaka, 32, at Kuje Prison, accused of armed robbery, until the next adjourned date.

The judge, Justice Peter Affen, gave the order for the remand of the defendant pending the hearing of his bail application and adjourned the case until Feb. 19, for hearing.

Abaka is standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defence counsel, Mr  Stephen Angwa,  had applied for his client’s bail, when he was  first arraigned on July 20, 2017.

Angwa, however, withdrew his bail application to enable him organise himself before the next adjourned date.

Earlier, the state counsel, Mr Augustine Urom, told the court that the defendant and one Okwudiri (now deceased) on May 13, 2017, at Gwagwalada conspired to commit felony and armed robbery.

He said that the defendant armed with dangerous weapon, broke into the residence of one Dr Uwakwe Abugu at Gwagwalada and robbed his household of personal belongings.

Urom said that the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 6(b) and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act CAP 11, 2004.

