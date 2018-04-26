Home > News > Local >

Court 'remands Dino Melaye's brother in Kuje Prison'

Dino Melaye Saga Court reportedly remands senator's brother, 3 others in Kuje Prison

Dino Melaye's brother and 3 others were said to have masterminded the attempted escape of the senator from police custody.

  • Published:
Senator Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye

(Instagram/@dinomelaye)
Samuel Melaye, brother of the embattled Senator, Dino Melaye, and three others have been remanded in Kuje Prison, Abuja.

According to Punch, a Chief Magistrate's Court in Mpape remanded the suspects on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

The defendants will reportedly be in custody till April 30 when the ruling on their bail application will be delivered.

Others detained alongside Samuel Melaye were Amaefula David, Pius Inyang and Mohammed Wazari.

The defendants were believed to have played major roles in the attempted escape of Senator Melaye from police custody on Tuesday, April 24.

Dino Melaye's botched escape

Some thugs were said to have double-crossed the police truck conveying Dino to Lokoja, Kogi state, to face criminal charges  - the senator reportedly jumped out of the police vehicle and was whisked away by the thugs.

Dino Melaye handcuffed to hospital bed play Senator Dino Melaye handcuffed to the hospital bed (Punch)

But the police caught up with Dino at the Zankli Medical Center in Abuja, where he was being treated after sustained injuries in the process of his failed escape.

A team of at least 30 armed police officers were stationed at the hospital to secure the lawmaker. He was later transferred to the National Hospital in Abuja for further treatment.

Consequently, the suspects in the escape were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy, obstruction of public servant from performing his lawful duties, abatement and assault on police officers.

The offences were said to be contrary to sections  97, 85, 267 and 173 of the Penal Code Law.

The suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges when read to them on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Senator Dino Melaye cries out from hospital bed about police maltreatment

Following their arraign, counsel to the suspects, who are from the law firm of Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), orally applied for their bail but the police opposed the application.

The presiding magistrate then reportedly said adjourned until next Monday to deliver a ruling on the bail application.

