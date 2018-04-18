Home > News > Local >

Court orders substituted service of fraud charge on Uwajeh

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has granted an order seeking to serve criminal summons by pasting them at the residence of  Victor Uwajeh in Asokoro, Abuja.

Justice John Tsoho, gave the order on Wednesday, following an application made to that effect by counsel to the Federal Government, Mr Aminu Alilu.

When the matter was called, Alilu told the court that all attempts made to effect service personally on Uwajeh had proved abortive.

The matter was last adjourned for service and for the second time, the defendant evaded service as he did the previous ones.

“One of the bailiffs of this court went to the address of the defendant and was almost shot by the police guarding his house.

The prosecutor told the court that Uwajeh was aware of the matter and that his counsel had earlier said that he traveled out of the country and would appear in court as soon as he returned.

The Federal Government had filed a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud against Uwajeh, a self-acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator.

The Federal Government alleged that an investigation carried out by the Police, following a petition revealed that Uwaje tried to obtain money from Sen. Andy Ubah through fraudulent means.

Justice Tsoho wondered why someone who the state wanted to bring to justice will be protected by agents of the same institution.

According to him, giving the circumstances, Section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act has become inevitable.

“Accordingly, leave is granted to serve the criminal summons through substituted means.”

The judge urged those who will be going to effect the substituted service to be careful, following what had transpired the first time they tried to serve the defendant.

He adjourned the matter until May 21 for arraignment.

