Court orders forfeiture of Diezani's 56 houses worth $21m

Justice Abdulaziz Anka of the Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the permanent forfeiture of 56 houses linked to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the former minister paid $21,982,224 for the properties that were acquired between 2011 and 2013 with the aid of front companies.

According to a report by The Punch, the properties, located in Lagos and Port Harcourt, include 29 terraced houses comprising eight four-bedroomed penthouse apartments, six three-bedroomed apartments, two three-bedroomed maisonettes, two twin bedroomed apartments and one four-bedroom apartment.