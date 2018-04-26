Court orders DPP to file charges against UNICAL lecturer

news

A Calabar High Court, on Thursday ordered the Cross River Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP), to file criminal charges against Dr Eyo Mensah of University of Calabar, over alleged certificate forgery.

Justice Emilia Eyamba gave the permission following a request by prosecutor Eno Nyambia, to file criminal charges against the lecturer.

Mensah of the Department of Linguistics and Communication, alongside five others, including students have been under investigation following a petition of certificate forgery.

According to the prosecutor, after investigation and analysis of the petition, there was sufficient evidence that the persons involved be charged with conspiracy and forgery, in accordance with extant laws of the state.

In his reaction, Mensah, who was not in court, said he would not comment on the matter until he was duly served with a court summon.

“I will not say anything until I am served a court sermon,” he said.