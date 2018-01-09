Home > News > Local >

Court jails ex-LG chairman in Osun over N22m fraud

In Osun Court jails ex-LG chairman over N22m fraud

Justice David Oladimeji of an Osun State high court found Ojo guilty of two of the three counts amended information filed against him by the EFCC.

  • Published:
Whistle-blower rejects FG’s N325m, insists on N860m commission play

EFCC Operatives

(File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Osun State High Court, Ede  Division, has sentenced a former Chairman of Orolu Local Government Area of the State, Chief Rufus Ojo to three years imprisonment for N22 million fraud.

The  Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission secured the conviction on Monday, January 8, 2018.

Justice David Oladimeji of the court found Ojo guilty of two of the three counts amended information filed against him by the EFCC.

Justice Oladimeji held that Ojo will serve the three-year jail term on each of the two counts concurrently.

The court discharged him on count three bordering on offences of money laundering.

One of the charges that earned him a jail term reads, "that you, Chief Rufus Woleola Ojo, (carrying on business under the name and style of Rulekal Ventures) and others at large sometimes in December 2006 at the Orolu Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud fraudulently converted to your own use the sum of N22,058,021.30k  property of Orolu Local Government Area of Osun State entrusted to you whilst you were its executive chairman."

ALSO READ: EFCC recovers N328.9bn from 9 oil marketers

Ojo was first arraigned before Justice F.E. Owolabi of the Osun State High Court on Tuesday, May 28, 2013 on three charges bordering on stealing, using position for personal gratification and money laundering.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Biafra Someone crazier than Nnamdi Kanu will emerge soon – Prophet Iginlabullet
2 Don Wani Here are family pictures of notorious kidnap kingpinbullet
3 Irregular Power Supply Eko Disco apologises to Lagos residentsbullet

Related Articles

Maina Malami blocks Senate investigation into reinstatement scandal
EFCC Anti-graft agency 'secured 189 convictions' in 2017
David Mark EFCC questions ex-Senate President again over N5.4b campaign funds
Buhari Nigerians tear president apart for appointing dead folks into boards
Abdulrasheed Maina Ex-pension boss' lawyer challenges the legality of the existence of EFCC
Innoson GTB is using EFCC to attack Innocent Chukwuma – Spokesman
Olejeme Ex-NSITF boss explains how she ran the commission

Local

Wike says Don Waney's death is a "huge relief to the entire State"
Rivers Killings Wike says Don Waney's death is a "huge relief to the entire State"
Buhari orders police IG to relocate to Benue over herdsmen crisis
Benue Attacks Buhari orders police IG to relocate to troubled state
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom
Benue Attacks Death toll hits 71, says State Government
Atiku threatens N200bn suit over ex-minister's "malicious falsehood"
Benue Attacks Atiku threatens N200bn suit over ex-minister's "malicious falsehood"