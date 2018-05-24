Home > News > Local >

Court grants Jang N200 million bail in N6.3bn fraud trial

Jang Court grants ex-Plateau Governor N200 million bail in N6.3bn fraud trial

Jang is to be released after presenting two sureties in the sum of N100 million each.

  • Published:
Former Plateau state governor, Jonah Jang
Former Plateau governor, Jonah Jang, has been granted bail by the Plateau State High Court as he stands trial for alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion during his time in office.

In the 12-count charge filed against him and Yusuf Pam, a former Plateau government official, Jang is accused of misusing some special funds released to the state government by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

During a hearing on Thursday, May 24, 2018, presiding judge, Justice Daniel Longji, granted Jang bail on the condition that he presents two sureties in the sum of N100 million each. The judge ruled that one of the two sureties must be a first class traditional ruler within the court's jurisdiction.

Pam was also granted bail on Thursday on the condition that he presents two sureties in the sum of N50 million each. Both of the defendants were also ordered to deposit their international passports to authorities.

