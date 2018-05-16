Court grants bail to ex-NSA again

news

Retired Col. Sambo Dasuki, and three others were on Wednesday re- arraigned in an FCT High Court, Maitama, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on a 32-count amended charges .

Dasuki, a former National Security Adviser, under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, was first arraigned in November, 2015.

He was arraigned alongside ex-Director of Finance and Administration, Office of National Security Adviser, Shuaibu Salisu; former General Manager, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Aminu Baba-Kusa, and two firms- Acacia Holdings and Reliance Referral Hospital.

They were arraigned by the EFCC on a 19-count charge, bordering on breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of about N13.5billion.

EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), on May 2 informed the court that the EFCC had amended the charges from 19 to 32, and Salisu was excluded in the amended charge.

The 32 charges against them bordered on criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release and receiving of various sums of money to the tune of N33. 3 billion.

When the charges were read to the defendants, they pleaded not guilty to all the allegations against them.

Mr Oluwaleke Atolegbe, holding brief for Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN ), prayed the court for a date to commence trial.

Dasuki’s counsel, Mr Adeola Adedipe, holding brief for Mr Joesph Daudu (SAN), prayed the court to allow Dasuki continue in his existing bail.

Mr Solomon Umoh and other counsel in the matter aligned with Adedipe.

The judge, Justice Hussein Baba –Yusuf, after listening to their prayers, ordered that all the defendants should continue to enjoy their existing bail.

He adjourned the case until July 2 and July 5 for commencement of trial.