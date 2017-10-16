Court fixes Nov for ruling in General’s suit against Army

The National Industrial Court, Abuja has fixed Nov.9 for ruling on a preliminary objection brought by the Nigeria Army Council, challenging the jurisdiction of court to hear Maj.-Gen.Ijioma Ijioma’s suit against the Council.

The Presiding judge, Justice Edith Agbakoba, fixed the date after listening to the submissions of parties in the suit.

Ijioma, the claimant, is challenging his purported retirement by the Nigeria Army Council through a letter dated June 9, 2016.

He joined the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, and Chief of Army Staff as co- respondents.

The Counsel to the Nigeria Army Council, Mr Michael Owolabi, in his preliminary objection had argued that the court had no jurisdiction to hear the suit.

He further argued that jurisdiction was a life wire of any judicial authority and urged the court to strike out the suit of the claimant for being “grossly incompetent”.

The Counsel to the claimant, Mr Godwin Iyinbor, in his submission argued that the case before the court was that of the claimant challenging the letter of his purported retirement.

Iyibor told the court that the claimant, who had served the army for 33 years, was in court because of the letter issued to him in June 2016.

He urged the court to dismiss the preliminary objection of the respondent, saying that it was a ploy to further stall the proceedings of the case.