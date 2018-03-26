Count me out of your problem – Kogi Gov tells Dino melaye

Home > News > Local >

The Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has called on Senator Dino Melaye to count him out the current woes.

The Kogi police command recently alleged that two suspected criminals made confessional statements indicting Melaye.

According to the police, the criminals said that the Senator gave them weapons and also financed their operations.

Melaye had earlier written a petition to the United Nations and envoys of some countries, alleging that his life is under threat from certain political enemies, including the Kogi state Governor.

Prove yourself

Kingsley Fanwo, the Governor’s spokesman, asked Melaye to prove that he is innocent.

Fanwo also said that Bello has no hand in Melaye’s case with the police.

According to Daily Post, he said “He should face the issue and leave the governor out of the issues surrounding his face off with the police.

“The governor is a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria who would not involve himself in such criminality, home or abroad. No organisation has ever indicted the governor of such crime. He has respect for human life.

“What has the governor got to do with that? Criminals were nabbed by the police and those criminals disclosed the persons behind the supply of arms to them.

ALSO READ: Dino Melaye denies fleeing Nigeria over criminal conspiracy allegations

“The simple thing to do here is for him to prove his case and leave the governor out of it. On our part as a government, we are pleased that our anti-crime efforts are yielding fruits.

“Yahaya Bello is committed to ensuring the safety of all Kogi residents. That is his primary responsibility to the people of the state.

“He has also commended the police for arresting criminals that were disturbing the peace of the state. Dino should rather face the law. The governor has nothing to do with his travails.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has threatened to declare Senator Dino Melaye wanted if he fails to appear at its Kogi command by Wednesday, March 28, 2018.

