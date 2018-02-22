Home > News > Local >

Council of State endorses appointments for NPC, INEC, JSC

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents alongside Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun on the outcome of the Council of State meeting.

(NAN)
The National Council of State on Thursday endorsed the appointments of 23 members of National Population Commission (NPC) and a National Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor also revealed that the appointment of two non-legal practitioners in the Federal Judicial Service Commission was also endorsed by the Council.

Council was consulted today and the Council deliberated and endorsed the President’s appointments of the following vacant positions; the two non-legal practitioners to the Federal Judicial Service Commission, a National Electoral Commissioner for INEC and 23 members of the National Population Commission,’’ he said

Obiano said that the names of the new appointees would soon be made available to the public.

It would be recalled that Buhari had recently approved the reappointment of Dr Ghaji Bello as the Director-General of the National Population Commission.

