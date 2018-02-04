Home > News > Local >

Corps members conduct free medical checkup in Ilorin

In Ilorin Corps members conduct free medical checkup

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach also examined and treated sports persons for free at the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin for fitness and good health.

  • Published:
UNICAF offers scholarship opportunity to Corps members at Lagos orientation camp play

UNICAF offers scholarship opportunity to Corps members at Lagos orientation camp

(UNICAF)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Medical Outreach Group of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday examined 150 sportsmen and women as part of their Community Development Service (CDS) in Ilorin South Local Government, Kwara.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the medical outreach also examined and treated sports persons for free at the Kwara Stadium, Ilorin for fitness and good health.

The President of the group, Dr Wale Olatubi told newsmen after the exercise that the essence of the outreach was to create medical awareness among sportmen and women.

He said it was observed that most sportsmen and women do not take their health seriously, which had resulted to some untimely deaths among them during or after the sporting activities.

Olatubi, a product of College of Medicine, University of Lagos, led a team of nurses, laboratory scientist, doctors, dietitians, physiologists and physiotherapists for the exercise that lasted for hours.

He explained that height, weight and Body Mass Index (BIM), of participants were taken, blood pressure, lab tests were also carried out including blood sugar test.

He said a team of physiotherapists also carried out several examinations to assess and treat many for sport related injuries.

He said the dietitians also helped in recommending good diets for the obese and overweight ones.

Olatubi said the doctors also did consultations and assessed patient with any medical complaints and gave drugs for the treatment.

He thanked the team for a job well done and commended the staff of the NYSC of the Ilorin South Local Government for their support.

Over 150 sports personnel participated in the outreach.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Unexplained Wealth Orders 2 London houses linked to Saraki up for probebullet
2 Nasarawa killings Miyetti Allah wants FG to deploy military to border...bullet
3 In Enugu Police arrest 3 suspects after trailing stolen vehicle to Abiabullet

Related Articles

Education 1,500 NYSC corps members complete skills acquisition training in Sokoto
Driving Hazards Speed reduction:Panacea to road traffic crashes
NYSC We need more employers to request corps members services
NYSC Scheme introduces new payment system for Prospective Corp Members
Benue Attacks NYSC suspends orientation
Miss Millicent Umoru Peace corps of Nigeria not proscribed, says PRO
Politics Without mentioning Trump's name, Joe Kennedy delivered a searing critique of the administration and a unifying message for Democrats
Politics The 'future' of the Democratic Party will make his national debut in the party's response to Trump's State of the Union
In Bauchi Elderly woman breaks down in tears as man returns to school in north where he served as corps member
Illegal Migration El-Rufai seeks involvement of Governor Forum

Local

In Ondo State APC urges President Buhari to dissolve NDDC board
Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister
Isaac Adewole FG plans to roll-out nationwide screening for cancers
Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Florence Ajimobi Ajimobi’s wife tasks women on righteousness
Buhari was wrongfully advised to visit Cross River by the Governor
Presidential Visit APC in Nasarawa urges residents to give Buhari rousing welcome