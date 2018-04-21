Home > News > Local >

Communities want Buhari to declare state of emergency in Anambra

In Anambra Erosion: Communities want Buhari to declare state of emergency

They made the request in Abuja on Friday when the traditional and town union leaders, led by the member representing the federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Ben Nwankwo, visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

  • Published:
The cut off community play

The cut off community

(Sittipe Mfin)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The people of Orumba North and Orumba South in Anambra have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency to the unending erosion disaster in the federal constituency.

They made the request in Abuja on Friday when the traditional and town union leaders, led by the member representing the federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Rep Ben Nwankwo, visited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The lawmaker told State House Correspondents after the meeting that the disaster was beyond the capacity of the affected communities and the state to handle.

He said that the disaster required urgent intervention of both the federal government and international agencies.

We are here on a triple mission; the first is to commend the federal government of Nigeria through the Vice President on their very gargantuan input toward the burial of (late) Dr Alex Ekwueme.

“The second mission is to notify them of the war going on in Orumba North and South between erosion and the people as to who owns the land.

“While there is Boko Haram in the North East there is `erosion Haram’ in the South East particularly in Anambra state.

“The Agulu-Oko-Nanka, down to Umunze is the deepest gully erosion in the country and we have notified the Vice President of this situation; about 100 houses have caved in and hundreds of people rendered homeless.

“They are squatting at various places and we are asking for international intervention especially in the area of survey, risk assessment, mapping and ecological engineering.

“But most importantly, the site in-toto should be declared ecological emergency to give it the attention it rightly deserves so that the international community should be able to come into it, otherwise the next two years there will be more disaster.’’

Nwankwo said that the third plea was to ask the federal government to upgrade the two federal institutions in the area to degree-awarding institutions.

They are the Federal Polytechnic, Oko in Orumba North and the Federal College of Education, Technical, Umunze in Orumba South.

He explained that the request was to ensure that both institutions did not continue to produce manpower that would not be utilized by the industry.

The lawmaker stated that the request was trendy and international adding that more than 13 countries had such polytechnic universities.

Nwankwo commended the President in the onerous task of fixing Nigeria.

The Rep said that the declaration of the erosion emergency was not essentially a legislative process but one that could be started by the executive.

He said the communities had properly situated it with the executive domain and promised that when the leadership tabled it before the National Assembly, it would receive positive attention.

Nwankwo said that the legislative instrument that would back the request was already before the National Assembly.

The traditional ruler of Oko, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, added that the erosion situation in the region had continued to grow worse with every rain and called for urgent help by the federal government.

We are pleading and praying and urging the government to do everything possible to start work on it with international help.

“It is beyond the community, beyond the state even beyond the federal government but it can initiate the process of getting outside bodies to assist.

“We are in the great danger of losing the whole communities and beyond; whatever the media can do to help to urge everybody to come to assist and to save our souls we will appreciate it,’’ the monarch said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Senate Invasion Here's where stolen mace was foundbullet
2 In Benue Troops burn down village in revenge for soldier's killingbullet
3 Mace Theft Here are names of 5 arrested suspectsbullet

Related Articles

2019 Elections CSO faults parties’ non-participation in voters' register cleanup 
Simeon Nwankwo Move over Ronaldo, Nigerian player scores overhead kick against Juventus
The Mace 5 times symbol of authority has come under attack in Nigeria's history
Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part
Mace That time in 2000 when Chuba Okadigbo 'stole' the Senate's symbol of authority
Politics VP Osinbajo's Tour of Tech is commendable, but you cannot ignore its political undertone
Gone Too Soon Polytechnic student drowns in Bayelsa
Anambra Guber Tribunal 35 witnesses to testify against Obiano’s election
Prof Ikenna Onyido Former VC says Nigerian Universities produce ‘Internet Professors’
Lassa Fever Why you should care Nigeria is having its worst outbreak in 49 years

Local

Senator Shehu Sani says his belt was used in place of the stolen Mace on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.
Mace Saga PDP calls for urgent inquest
UNICEF reaffirm support to Kano, Katsina govts on child survival, devt.
In Zamfara UNICEF identifies 240,000 out-of-school children in 3 LGAs
Offa Robbery Attack: Saraki commiserates with IG of Police, Idris
Bukola Saraki We must preserve democracy at all costs
Ayuba Wabba, NLC Chairman
Ayuba Wabba Invasion of hallowed chamber: Threat to democracy – NLC