Home > News > Local >

Communal crisis: Offa, Erin-Ile end rift through football

Communal Crisis Offa, Erin-Ile end rift through football

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament tagged,  Maigida Unity Cup, was put together by Ladorb Peace Initiative.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Offa, Erin-Ile end rift through football play

Offa, Erin-Ile end rift through football

(sunnewsonline)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Members of the  two warring communities of  Offa and Erin-Ile in Kwara  trooped out  on Sunday  to embrace peace at a football  tournament  put in place to promote  unity in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament tagged,  Maigida Unity Cup, was put together by Ladorb Peace Initiative.

At the end of the tournament, Offa-Erin-Ile United defeated  Team Ibolo,  a selected side made up of  all  Ibolo communities in the state 4-2 on penalties after a one all-draw at  regulation time.

The Olofa of Offa,  Oba Muftau Gbadamosi,  and the Elerin of Erin-Ile,  Oba Abdulganiyu  Olusokun, appealed to the people of Offa and Erin-Ile to live together in harmony.

Both monarchs said the era of crisis between Offa and Erin-Ile was  over, urging residents of both communities to embrace peace.

Gbadamosi specifically urged people in both communities   to lay claim to wherever they find themselves in the area.

God created us together, He did not make the mistake to put us side by side.

“We must learn to live together peacefully because no meaningful transformation can  take place in communities where there is crisis.

“Enough is enough, we want to go back to why God created us.

“When an Erin-Ile man or woman is in Offa, he or she should not lay claim to Erin-Ile but Offa;  likewise  an Offa man or woman in Erin-Ile should lay claim to that community, ” Gbadamosi said.

His Erin-Ile counterpart, Olusokun,   said both  communities would  continue to pray for  sustainable peace.

According to him,  the competition is  to bring the youths  together and remind them of how important a  peaceful environment is.

“The youths  are the instrument they use  to promote  breakdown of  law and order, we must remind them of the need for peace at all times.

“We need to continue to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship, we hope today’s event can finally bring us everlasting peace, ” Olusokun said.

The initiator of the tournament, Umar Balogun, said the need to promote lasting peace informed  the competition.

Balogun also explained that the tournament was to bring the youths  together and discourage them  from  resorting to self help through violence.

We are not here to compete but to unite,"said Balogun,  who added that the  competition would  now be an annual event.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Codeine NAFDAC lifts shutdown on Emzor, two other Pharmaceutical companiesbullet
2 Habibu Almu Sudanese police say Nigerian diplomat's death was a...bullet
3 Buhari President cuts London trip short, returns to Nigeriabullet

Related Articles

Ibrahim Idris Senate explains why it summoned Police IG
Offa Robbery Nigerians know that some police officers are armed robbers too
Offa Robbery Police arrest wanted suspect who is a former SARS officer
Criminal Mind 20-year-old 'Spirit' nabbed for armed robbery
Offa Robbery Police release pictures of 4 wanted suspects
Politics A Russian fighter buzzed a US spy plane in a 'safe' but 'unprofessional' intercept over the Baltic Sea
Politics Russia has 'stepped on the gas' with its submarine fleet — and NATO is on alert
In Kwara State No more space for criminals, says new CP
Offa Robbery New report alleges Police officers 'took N400,000 from robbers' before attack
In Ekiti 2 policemen reportedly killed in fresh bank robbery [Graphic Photos]

Local

The Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Alhaji Ahmed Idris
Federation Account How states withdrew N593.1bn in Q1 2018
Nigeria would have collapsed without Buhari - Keyamo
Buhari President congratulates Badejo-Okusanya on re-election as APRA President
Zamfara Killing: Police confirms arrest of 3 suspects
In Niger Police confirm killing of 17-year-old
Firstnation plane
Sam Adurogboye NCAA suspends FirstNation Airways operations over “illegal operations”